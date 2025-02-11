Avian Influenza Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Spurs Emergency Measures

In response to an Avian Influenza outbreak identified at poultry farms in Andhra Pradesh, the Animal Husbandry Department has swiftly initiated bird culling operations. As of Tuesday, officials have targeted farms in Velpuru and Kanuru Agraharam, prompted by H5N1 virus detection.

Following ICAR–NIHSAD's confirmation of the viral presence from tested samples, Director Damodar Naidu outlined immediate measures. Around 4,500 birds have been culled, and should further cases emerge, the department intends to expand its surveillance and intervention efforts.

With nearly four lakh chickens dead in the vicinity over the past 45 days, strict containment protocols are underway, including the establishment of red zones and closure of chicken shops. A letter from India's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying to the state government emphasized urgent compliance with national containment strategies, including wide surveillance and global reporting mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)