Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has directly addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on the role of NATO troops in Afghanistan. Trump suggested that NATO forces were not on the front lines, prompting a passionate rebuttal from Harry.

In a statement released on Friday, the Duke of Sussex underlined the sacrifices that NATO personnel made in the conflict, urging that these contributions be acknowledged truthfully and with the respect they deserve.

Reflecting on his own service, Prince Harry noted the lifelong friendships formed during the mission and the heart-wrenching loss of friends, including the notable toll on the United Kingdom, which suffered 457 military casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)