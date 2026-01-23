Left Menu

Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

Prince Harry responded to U.S. President Trump’s comments about NATO's role in Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the sacrifices made by NATO forces. Highlighting personal ties to the conflict, Harry reflected on friendships formed and the lives lost, particularly the 457 UK service personnel who perished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:52 IST
Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan
Prince Harry
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry has directly addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on the role of NATO troops in Afghanistan. Trump suggested that NATO forces were not on the front lines, prompting a passionate rebuttal from Harry.

In a statement released on Friday, the Duke of Sussex underlined the sacrifices that NATO personnel made in the conflict, urging that these contributions be acknowledged truthfully and with the respect they deserve.

Reflecting on his own service, Prince Harry noted the lifelong friendships formed during the mission and the heart-wrenching loss of friends, including the notable toll on the United Kingdom, which suffered 457 military casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026