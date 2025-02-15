Left Menu

Naidu Champions Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra for State Cleanliness

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu calls for a monthly cleanliness drive across the state under the initiative 'Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra'. Scheduled on the third Saturday each month, this program aims to foster a clean and positive environment. February's theme is 'Source–Resource', focusing on waste management.

Updated: 15-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched an ambitious cleanliness initiative dubbed 'Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra', calling on citizens to prioritize cleanliness at home and in their communities. The program is slated to take place on the third Saturday of every month.

In a public address, Naidu emphasized the importance of a clean environment for fostering positivity and productivity. The monthly initiative will feature different themes, with February focusing on waste management under the title 'Source–Resource'.

Naidu also highlighted the state's approach to recycling waste, aiming to transform garbage into valuable resources. The Chief Minister has ordered the Municipal Department to address the state's accumulated waste by October 2, reinforcing his commitment to the cause.

Latest News

