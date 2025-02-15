Naidu Champions Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra for State Cleanliness

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched an ambitious cleanliness initiative dubbed 'Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra', calling on citizens to prioritize cleanliness at home and in their communities. The program is slated to take place on the third Saturday of every month.

In a public address, Naidu emphasized the importance of a clean environment for fostering positivity and productivity. The monthly initiative will feature different themes, with February focusing on waste management under the title 'Source–Resource'.

Naidu also highlighted the state's approach to recycling waste, aiming to transform garbage into valuable resources. The Chief Minister has ordered the Municipal Department to address the state's accumulated waste by October 2, reinforcing his commitment to the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)