Left Menu

Modi Urges Calm After Delhi-NCR Earthquake

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Delhi-NCR region, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge residents to remain calm. He emphasized the importance of safety precautions and awareness of potential aftershocks. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 07:24 IST
Modi Urges Calm After Delhi-NCR Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for calm among residents in Delhi and surrounding areas following a 4.0 magnitude earthquake that struck the region early on Monday.

The National Center for Seismology confirmed the seismic activity, and although the tremors were felt across the region, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Modi, through a post on X, encouraged citizens to adhere to safety protocols and remain vigilant for potential aftershocks, while authorities continue to closely monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025