Modi Urges Calm After Delhi-NCR Earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for calm among residents in Delhi and surrounding areas following a 4.0 magnitude earthquake that struck the region early on Monday.

The National Center for Seismology confirmed the seismic activity, and although the tremors were felt across the region, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Modi, through a post on X, encouraged citizens to adhere to safety protocols and remain vigilant for potential aftershocks, while authorities continue to closely monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)