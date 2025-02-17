Scorching February: Delhi's Second-Hottest Day Recorded

Delhi experienced its second-hottest day of the season on Monday, with temperatures soaring to 29 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Previously, the highest temperature this season was recorded on February 11 at 29.7 degrees Celsius. The city's forecast for Tuesday includes mist, with temperatures expected to oscillate between 28 degrees Celsius for the high and 11 degrees Celsius for the low.

Humidity swayed between 100% and 42%. Alarmingly, the air quality fell into the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 231 at 4 pm, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)