Scorching February: Delhi's Second-Hottest Day Recorded
Delhi experienced its second-hottest day of the season with temperatures reaching 29°C, 4.6°C above normal. The air quality remained poor with an AQI of 231. Forecasts predict mist with temperatures hovering around 28°C and 11°C for the maximum and minimum, respectively, and humidity between 100% and 42%.
Delhi experienced its second-hottest day of the season on Monday, with temperatures soaring to 29 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Previously, the highest temperature this season was recorded on February 11 at 29.7 degrees Celsius. The city's forecast for Tuesday includes mist, with temperatures expected to oscillate between 28 degrees Celsius for the high and 11 degrees Celsius for the low.
Humidity swayed between 100% and 42%. Alarmingly, the air quality fell into the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 231 at 4 pm, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board.
