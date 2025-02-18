Bengaluru Water Woes: Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Temperatures
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has restricted water use in Bengaluru due to rising temperatures and decreasing groundwater levels. Violators face fines, and the order prohibits non-essential water use, urging residents to conserve water due to the city's current climate challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 08:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has enforced water usage restrictions in Bengaluru, citing escalating temperatures and plummeting groundwater levels as critical concerns.
Strict penalties await violators, with the BWSSB prohibiting potable water use in non-essential activities and advising the public to conserve resources.
Public cooperation is crucial in ensuring water availability, with BWSSB urging citizens to report violations and prioritize the judicious use of drinking water amid the prevailing environmental conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sebi Imposes Fines on DB Realty and Key Figures
Poland Battles EU Fines Over Judicial Reforms
Nippon Steel's Bold Move: Investment Strategy Redefines U.S. Expansion
Delhi Traffic Fines Surge: Rs 46 Crore Collected in 2024
Historic Moves: Telangana Congress Redefines Governance with Jobs, Surveys, and Investment