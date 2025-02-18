Bengaluru Water Woes: Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Temperatures

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has enforced water usage restrictions in Bengaluru, citing escalating temperatures and plummeting groundwater levels as critical concerns.

Strict penalties await violators, with the BWSSB prohibiting potable water use in non-essential activities and advising the public to conserve resources.

Public cooperation is crucial in ensuring water availability, with BWSSB urging citizens to report violations and prioritize the judicious use of drinking water amid the prevailing environmental conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)