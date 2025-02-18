Left Menu

Bengaluru Water Woes: Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Temperatures

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has restricted water use in Bengaluru due to rising temperatures and decreasing groundwater levels. Violators face fines, and the order prohibits non-essential water use, urging residents to conserve water due to the city's current climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 08:57 IST
Bengaluru Water Woes: Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Temperatures
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has enforced water usage restrictions in Bengaluru, citing escalating temperatures and plummeting groundwater levels as critical concerns.

Strict penalties await violators, with the BWSSB prohibiting potable water use in non-essential activities and advising the public to conserve resources.

Public cooperation is crucial in ensuring water availability, with BWSSB urging citizens to report violations and prioritize the judicious use of drinking water amid the prevailing environmental conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025