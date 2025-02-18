Global Unity Key to Climate Change Solutions, Says Attorney General
Attorney General R Venkataramani emphasized that no single country holds the authority to dictate climate solutions; instead, equal participation and responsibility are essential. Addressing a conference, he highlighted the need for new principles to balance equality and sustainability, urging collective global action to address climate change effectively.
- Country:
- India
Attorney General R Venkataramani stressed the importance of global collaboration in addressing climate change during a recent conference. He argued that no single nation should claim the exclusive right to dictate solutions, emphasizing the need for a unified approach that involves equal participation and responsibility from all countries.
The event, hosted by the Society of Indian Law Firms and the Confederation of Indian Industry National Committee on Legal Services, served as a platform for discussing new civilizational challenges. Venkataramani advocated for a common curriculum on climate responsibility, highlighting the need to break down barriers dividing nations, economies, and communities.
Echoing these sentiments, Lalit Bhasin, President of SILF, called for climate change discussions to permeate everyday conversations. Both leaders agreed that, beyond state policies, it is the collective will of the people that will drive meaningful change towards sustainability and equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI's role in improving efficiency, security, and sustainability in smart grids
Angola’s Freight Transport Faces Sustainability Challenges: UNCTAD Report Calls for Urgent Reforms
Spicing Up the Future: ISC 2025 to Focus on Trust and Sustainability
The Reverberating Call of Seydina Limamou Laye: A Celebration of Equality
Australia's New Gender Equality Strategy: A National Interest