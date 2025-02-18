Global Unity Key to Climate Change Solutions, Says Attorney General

Attorney General R Venkataramani stressed the importance of global collaboration in addressing climate change during a recent conference. He argued that no single nation should claim the exclusive right to dictate solutions, emphasizing the need for a unified approach that involves equal participation and responsibility from all countries.

The event, hosted by the Society of Indian Law Firms and the Confederation of Indian Industry National Committee on Legal Services, served as a platform for discussing new civilizational challenges. Venkataramani advocated for a common curriculum on climate responsibility, highlighting the need to break down barriers dividing nations, economies, and communities.

Echoing these sentiments, Lalit Bhasin, President of SILF, called for climate change discussions to permeate everyday conversations. Both leaders agreed that, beyond state policies, it is the collective will of the people that will drive meaningful change towards sustainability and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)