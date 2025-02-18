Left Menu

Global Unity Key to Climate Change Solutions, Says Attorney General

Attorney General R Venkataramani emphasized that no single country holds the authority to dictate climate solutions; instead, equal participation and responsibility are essential. Addressing a conference, he highlighted the need for new principles to balance equality and sustainability, urging collective global action to address climate change effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:45 IST
Global Unity Key to Climate Change Solutions, Says Attorney General
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Attorney General R Venkataramani stressed the importance of global collaboration in addressing climate change during a recent conference. He argued that no single nation should claim the exclusive right to dictate solutions, emphasizing the need for a unified approach that involves equal participation and responsibility from all countries.

The event, hosted by the Society of Indian Law Firms and the Confederation of Indian Industry National Committee on Legal Services, served as a platform for discussing new civilizational challenges. Venkataramani advocated for a common curriculum on climate responsibility, highlighting the need to break down barriers dividing nations, economies, and communities.

Echoing these sentiments, Lalit Bhasin, President of SILF, called for climate change discussions to permeate everyday conversations. Both leaders agreed that, beyond state policies, it is the collective will of the people that will drive meaningful change towards sustainability and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025