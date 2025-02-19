India: Solar Superpower and Climate Resilience Pioneer

India has emerged as a leader in climate action, surpassing key targets and harnessing clean energy to drive economic growth, according to UN climate chief Simon Stiell.

Stiell praised India as a 'solar superpower,' emphasizing its potential to further capitalize on the global clean energy shift to fuel its economic ascent. Despite vulnerabilities due to its vast geography and population, he urged substantial investment in resilience.

India's achievements include a 45% reduction in GDP emission intensity by 2030, yet financial and technological support from developed nations remains inadequate, potentially threatening progress.

