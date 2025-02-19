India: Solar Superpower and Climate Resilience Pioneer
India is surpassing key climate targets, leveraging clean energy to boost economic growth. UN climate chief Simon Stiell highlights India's vulnerability to climate impacts and urges investment in resilience. He praises India's solar achievements and calls for an ambitious nationwide climate plan amid limited financial support from developed nations.
- Country:
- India
India has emerged as a leader in climate action, surpassing key targets and harnessing clean energy to drive economic growth, according to UN climate chief Simon Stiell.
Stiell praised India as a 'solar superpower,' emphasizing its potential to further capitalize on the global clean energy shift to fuel its economic ascent. Despite vulnerabilities due to its vast geography and population, he urged substantial investment in resilience.
India's achievements include a 45% reduction in GDP emission intensity by 2030, yet financial and technological support from developed nations remains inadequate, potentially threatening progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming South Africa’s Education System: A Key to Inclusive Economic Growth
India-Nepal Tourism Summit 2025: Boosting Bilateral Ties and Economic Growth
Rajasthan Cabinets New Policies Propel Economic Growth
ITFC and Egypt Sign $1.5 Billion Deal to Boost Economic Growth, Energy, and Food Security
States Collaborate for Economic Growth: Soren at BGBS