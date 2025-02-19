Left Menu

India: Solar Superpower and Climate Resilience Pioneer

India is surpassing key climate targets, leveraging clean energy to boost economic growth. UN climate chief Simon Stiell highlights India's vulnerability to climate impacts and urges investment in resilience. He praises India's solar achievements and calls for an ambitious nationwide climate plan amid limited financial support from developed nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:28 IST
India: Solar Superpower and Climate Resilience Pioneer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has emerged as a leader in climate action, surpassing key targets and harnessing clean energy to drive economic growth, according to UN climate chief Simon Stiell.

Stiell praised India as a 'solar superpower,' emphasizing its potential to further capitalize on the global clean energy shift to fuel its economic ascent. Despite vulnerabilities due to its vast geography and population, he urged substantial investment in resilience.

India's achievements include a 45% reduction in GDP emission intensity by 2030, yet financial and technological support from developed nations remains inadequate, potentially threatening progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025