Transforming Bengaluru: A New Era of Municipal Administration

The select committee on Greater Bengaluru has submitted its eagerly awaited report to Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader. The committee, led by Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, convened multiple meetings with critical stakeholders—including city MLAs, MPs, and senior officials—to gather input and insights.

Arshad, in conjunction with fellow committee members S T Somashekar, A C Srinivasa, B Shivanna, and Priyakrishna, presented an eagerly awaited document poised to reshape the city's governance structure. Based on the detailed findings, the Greater Bengaluru Administration Bill is now set to be drafted and tabled in the Assembly for consideration.

The report underscores the inefficiencies stemming from a singular municipal structure, advocating for the expansion of the city's municipal limits and proposing the creation of up to seven municipal corporations. This strategic decentralization aims to bolster the Mayor's authority and enhance coordination among existing civic bodies, such as the BBMP, BDA, and others, to ensure more effective urban management.

