Arunachal Pradesh Champions Ecotourism Through Conservation

Arunachal Pradesh's Environment Minister Wangki Lowang emphasizes the importance of integrating traditional knowledge in conservation, promoting ecotourism, and recognizing contributions to biodiversity protection. A seminar discussed strategies for sustainable environmental management, highlighting the benefits of wildlife and awarding the 'Green Guardian Award' to those dedicated to conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:34 IST
At a two-day annual research seminar, Arunachal Pradesh's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Wangki Lowang, reiterated the state's commitment to conservation and ecotourism as sustainable development strategies.

Emphasizing traditional knowledge, Lowang urged researchers to incorporate indigenous wisdom into conservation efforts, highlighting ecological and economic benefits of wildlife in areas like pollination, pest control, and sustainable livelihoods.

Lowang commended forest department efforts and awarded the inaugural 'Green Guardian Award' to those contributing to biodiversity protection. Discussions focused on key research developments in forestry and wildlife conservation.

