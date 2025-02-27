Arunachal Pradesh Champions Ecotourism Through Conservation

At a two-day annual research seminar, Arunachal Pradesh's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Wangki Lowang, reiterated the state's commitment to conservation and ecotourism as sustainable development strategies.

Emphasizing traditional knowledge, Lowang urged researchers to incorporate indigenous wisdom into conservation efforts, highlighting ecological and economic benefits of wildlife in areas like pollination, pest control, and sustainable livelihoods.

Lowang commended forest department efforts and awarded the inaugural 'Green Guardian Award' to those contributing to biodiversity protection. Discussions focused on key research developments in forestry and wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)