Left Menu

Kerala's Action Plan: Tackling Wildlife Conflicts Head-On

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for special measures in areas at high risk of wildlife attacks. These include forming response teams, implementing regional strategies, and using technology to prevent conflicts. The recent elephant attack in Kannur highlights the urgency of these steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 08:56 IST
Kerala's Action Plan: Tackling Wildlife Conflicts Head-On
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has mandated immediate and special measures for regions identified as high-risk zones for wildlife attacks. This directive follows a strategic meeting that reviewed the ongoing efforts to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts within the state.

A significant outcome from the meeting was the establishment of a primary response team of volunteers dedicated to wildlife protection and preventive activities across 273 grama panchayats within 75 assembly constituencies. Furthermore, a state-level committee led by the chief secretary will draft a comprehensive activity plan for district and region-level panels.

The meeting also discussed measures such as plantation management, forest water conservation, and eco-friendly tourism. The initiatives follow a tragic elephant attack in Kannur, highlighting the critical need for these interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025