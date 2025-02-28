Kerala's Action Plan: Tackling Wildlife Conflicts Head-On

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has mandated immediate and special measures for regions identified as high-risk zones for wildlife attacks. This directive follows a strategic meeting that reviewed the ongoing efforts to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts within the state.

A significant outcome from the meeting was the establishment of a primary response team of volunteers dedicated to wildlife protection and preventive activities across 273 grama panchayats within 75 assembly constituencies. Furthermore, a state-level committee led by the chief secretary will draft a comprehensive activity plan for district and region-level panels.

The meeting also discussed measures such as plantation management, forest water conservation, and eco-friendly tourism. The initiatives follow a tragic elephant attack in Kannur, highlighting the critical need for these interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)