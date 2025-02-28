Kerala's Action Plan: Tackling Wildlife Conflicts Head-On
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for special measures in areas at high risk of wildlife attacks. These include forming response teams, implementing regional strategies, and using technology to prevent conflicts. The recent elephant attack in Kannur highlights the urgency of these steps.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has mandated immediate and special measures for regions identified as high-risk zones for wildlife attacks. This directive follows a strategic meeting that reviewed the ongoing efforts to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts within the state.
A significant outcome from the meeting was the establishment of a primary response team of volunteers dedicated to wildlife protection and preventive activities across 273 grama panchayats within 75 assembly constituencies. Furthermore, a state-level committee led by the chief secretary will draft a comprehensive activity plan for district and region-level panels.
The meeting also discussed measures such as plantation management, forest water conservation, and eco-friendly tourism. The initiatives follow a tragic elephant attack in Kannur, highlighting the critical need for these interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
USAID Funding Freeze Impacts Colombian Conservation Efforts
USAID Funding Freeze Puts Colombian Conservation Efforts at Risk
NTCA Prioritizes Village Relocation for Tiger Conservation
Balancing Tiger Conservation and Community Well-being: The Relocation Dilemma
Ben & Jerry's Battle for Social Voice Amid Unilever's Trump Silence Directive