Mana Projects Shines at Times Real Estate Awards

Mana Projects, a leading real estate player headquartered in Bengaluru, has added three accolades to its growing collection at the Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025. The firm was recognized for its exceptional contributions to modern urban living, earning awards for Trusted Developer of the Year, Premium Apartments Excellence, and Innovation in Integrated Townships.

The awards emphasize Mana Projects' commitment to quality, transparency, and groundbreaking design principles. With projects like Mana Cresta and The Right Life Township, the company is setting new benchmarks in sustainable and luxurious living environments, integrating smart technology and eco-friendly solutions.

Under the leadership of Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Kishore Reddy, Mana Projects continues to shape the Bengaluru skyline with forward-thinking developments that prioritize community, sustainability, and distinctive aesthetics. These awards reflect the company's dedication to crafting spaces that offer lasting value and a superior living experience for discerning homebuyers.

