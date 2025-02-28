Left Menu

Asteroid 2024 YR4: New Data Eases Earth Impact Fears

Recent observations have significantly lowered the impact risk of asteroid 2024 YR4 with Earth. Initially estimated with a 3% chance, new data from the European Southern Observatory shows the probability at near zero. The asteroid, expected to pass by Earth in 2032, will likely cause no harm.

Updated: 28-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:05 IST
Asteroid 2024 YR4: New Data Eases Earth Impact Fears
New data suggest the asteroid 2024 YR4, initially considered a threat to Earth, poses almost zero risk of impact. Recent observations, including those from the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, have drastically lowered the probability of a collision.

Originally estimated at a 3% chance of hitting Earth in 2032, the updated calculations reveal a likelihood as low as 0.001%, with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory further revising it to 0.004%. Experts now breathe a sigh of relief as they continue tracking the asteroid's path.

The news reassures astronomers who have closely monitored YR4 since its discovery. While a collision could unleash catastrophic energy, the new insights suggest any impact would be mitigated by the asteroid's disintegration in the atmosphere, sparing the Earth extensive damage.

