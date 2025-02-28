Asteroid 2024 YR4: New Data Eases Earth Impact Fears
Recent observations have significantly lowered the impact risk of asteroid 2024 YR4 with Earth. Initially estimated with a 3% chance, new data from the European Southern Observatory shows the probability at near zero. The asteroid, expected to pass by Earth in 2032, will likely cause no harm.
New data suggest the asteroid 2024 YR4, initially considered a threat to Earth, poses almost zero risk of impact. Recent observations, including those from the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, have drastically lowered the probability of a collision.
Originally estimated at a 3% chance of hitting Earth in 2032, the updated calculations reveal a likelihood as low as 0.001%, with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory further revising it to 0.004%. Experts now breathe a sigh of relief as they continue tracking the asteroid's path.
The news reassures astronomers who have closely monitored YR4 since its discovery. While a collision could unleash catastrophic energy, the new insights suggest any impact would be mitigated by the asteroid's disintegration in the atmosphere, sparing the Earth extensive damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
