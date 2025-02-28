Elusive Royal Bengal Tiger on the Move Again

A Royal Bengal Tiger has stirred interest once more, with its latest location suspected to be Jharkhand's Dalma forest range after being spotted in West Bengal's Purulia district. The fully grown male tiger's movements were last tracked between Raika Hills and Manbazar from February 24-25, according to senior forest officer S Kulandaivel.

Chief Conservator of Forests, S Kulandaivel, noted that the tiger is likely in search of new territory, emphasizing its non-aggressive nature as it steers clear of human interaction. The tiger is navigating the forest corridor that links the states, with authorities opting for careful observation rather than intervention.

Forest department efforts focus on ensuring safety for both local villagers and the tiger, without resorting to capture or tranquilization. This approach comes after the tiger's previous back-and-forth journey between Jharkhand and West Bengal since January 12, closely monitored by strategically placed cameras across the region.

