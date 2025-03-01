Protest in Pithampur: Women Rally Against Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Incineration

In Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, a group of women staged a significant protest against the incineration of waste associated with the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. The protest unfolded on Saturday after the commencement of a trial incineration process, initially set by a high court directive.

The protesters, led by Monika Solanki, expressed their fears about the adverse health and environmental impacts of the incineration, citing the tragic history of the Bhopal disaster. Despite their demonstration ending after police intervention, the sentiment remains strong against the waste disposal in their region.

State authorities attempted to assure the public of the scientific and controlled nature of the operation. However, the ongoing presence of protestors and police indicates that the issue remains far from resolved.

