Stranded Migrants: Urgent Plea for Rescue from Tunisian Oil Rig
More than 30 migrants, including children, are stranded on a Tunisian oil rig. Sea-Watch and Alarm Phone report the dire conditions and one reported death. The group initially fled Libya and urgently requires European intervention amid controversial agreements with Tunisia and Libya on intercepting sea migrants.
Over 30 migrants, including children, have been stranded for three days on a Tunisian oil rig, urgently requiring aid, according to the Sea-Watch charity. Spotted by a reconnaissance plane on the Miskar oil platform, an empty rubber dinghy hinted at their perilous journey.
Visuals confirmed by Sea-Watch depicted the group huddled in blankets against harsh winds and waves. Alarm Phone, a hotline for sea migrants, relayed distressing reports from the group on Sunday, including one death and multiple illnesses due to lack of food.
Fleeing from Libya originally, Sea-Watch urged European intervention. The situation highlights agreements between European nations, Tunisia, and Libya to curb migrant flow, drawing criticism from human rights advocates.
