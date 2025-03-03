Stranded Migrants: Urgent Plea for Rescue from Tunisian Oil Rig

Over 30 migrants, including children, have been stranded for three days on a Tunisian oil rig, urgently requiring aid, according to the Sea-Watch charity. Spotted by a reconnaissance plane on the Miskar oil platform, an empty rubber dinghy hinted at their perilous journey.

Visuals confirmed by Sea-Watch depicted the group huddled in blankets against harsh winds and waves. Alarm Phone, a hotline for sea migrants, relayed distressing reports from the group on Sunday, including one death and multiple illnesses due to lack of food.

Fleeing from Libya originally, Sea-Watch urged European intervention. The situation highlights agreements between European nations, Tunisia, and Libya to curb migrant flow, drawing criticism from human rights advocates.

