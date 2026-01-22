Cardiff Rugby's Potential Leap: Ospreys Owners Eye Club Acquisition

The Welsh Rugby Union has announced that Y11 Sport & Media, the owners behind the Ospreys, have been chosen as the preferred bidder to acquire Cardiff Rugby. This decision could pivot the capital's club towards private ownership, marking a significant shift in the landscape of Welsh professional rugby.

The decision was made after the union took over operations following Cardiff's administration in April 2025, and it was fully endorsed by the board on January 19. Y11's potential acquisition promises a financial uplift while ensuring the historic brand and identity of Cardiff Rugby remain intact.

Moving forward, a 60-day exclusivity period will be initiated to finalize the deal, focusing on due diligence. This transition could reshape the regional game across Wales, maintaining the clubs' independence but under a private ownership model.

(With inputs from agencies.)