Strengthening Ties: India and EU on the Brink of Historic Trade Pact

India and the European Union are set to deepen their strategic partnership with the upcoming summit. Key issues include finalizing a free trade agreement, enhancing security cooperation, and improving supply chain resilience. The summit will coincide with India's Republic Day, highlighting the strengthening ties between the two regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union are poised to solidify their burgeoning relationship with an approaching summit, as indicated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In anticipation of the high-level talks, Jaishankar emphasized the potential for a stronger bilateral relationship to stabilize the global order.

The summit's significance is underlined by the attendance of key European figures such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. They are set to engage in discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their participation in India's Republic Day celebrations.

Central to the summit's agenda will be the completion of negotiations on a long-awaited free trade agreement. This agreement aims to boost trade, mobility, and security partnerships, with expectations for a transformative impact on India's relationship with the EU, especially amid ongoing global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

