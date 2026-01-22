Strengthening Ties: India and EU on the Brink of Historic Trade Pact
India and the European Union are set to deepen their strategic partnership with the upcoming summit. Key issues include finalizing a free trade agreement, enhancing security cooperation, and improving supply chain resilience. The summit will coincide with India's Republic Day, highlighting the strengthening ties between the two regions.
- Country:
- India
India and the European Union are poised to solidify their burgeoning relationship with an approaching summit, as indicated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In anticipation of the high-level talks, Jaishankar emphasized the potential for a stronger bilateral relationship to stabilize the global order.
The summit's significance is underlined by the attendance of key European figures such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. They are set to engage in discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their participation in India's Republic Day celebrations.
Central to the summit's agenda will be the completion of negotiations on a long-awaited free trade agreement. This agreement aims to boost trade, mobility, and security partnerships, with expectations for a transformative impact on India's relationship with the EU, especially amid ongoing global trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Leaders Debate Peace Proposal in EU-U.S. Summit
Finnish president aims to ready plan for Arctic security by NATO July summit
Arctic Security Strategy: A Countdown to NATO Summit
Diplomatic Breakthrough: US, Ukraine, and Russia Hold Trilateral Talks Amid Davos Summit
EU Votes to Halt Landmark Free Trade Deal with Mercosur