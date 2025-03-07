Left Menu

Adissia Developers Unveils Landmark Statue Symbolizing Women Empowerment & Education

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 07-03-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 10:26 IST
Coimbatore, March 6, 2025 – In a remarkable initiative to promote gender equality and education, Adissia Developers has unveiled the Statue of Empowerment and Education at the Coimbatore District Collector's Office roundabout. This monumental installation stands as a tribute to the strength, resilience, and progress of women in all spheres of life.

The grand unveiling ceremony was led by Adissia Developers' Managing Director and Mentor, Mr. M.V. Manikandan, alongwith chief guests, Coimbatore District Collector Mr. Kranti Kumar, and other guests of honor Municipal Commissioner Mr. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, District Forest Officer Mr. Jayaraj, and Dr. Sharmila (DRO). The event was a significant moment for the city, reinforcing the importance of women's education and leadership in shaping a progressive society.

A Visionary Initiative by Adissia Developers Under the dynamic leadership of Mr. M.V. Manikandan, Adissia Developers has been at the forefront of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, focusing on community development, sustainability, and empowerment. The unveiling of this statue marks a milestone in the company's commitment to driving meaningful social change.

''Empowering women through education is not just a responsibility; it is a necessity for a thriving society. At Adissia Developers, we believe in creating a world where women have equal opportunities to excel, lead, and inspire. This statue is a tribute to every woman striving for a brighter future,'' said Mr. M.V. Manikandan, Chairman & Managing Director of Adissia Developers.

A Symbol of Progress and Equality The Statue of Women Empowerment and Education represents more than just art—it is a beacon of hope and progress. It signifies: • Equality in Social, Economic, and Political Spheres • The Power of Education in Transforming Lives • Women's Contribution to Nation-Building • A Future Where Gender Barriers No Longer Exist Adissia Developers: Beyond Real Estate, Building a Better Tomorrow As a leader in real estate, Adissia Developers is redefining the industry by integrating sustainability, innovation, and social impact into its core philosophy. From developing premium residential projects to championing social causes, the company is dedicated to shaping a future where progress is inclusive and opportunities are accessible to all.

This initiative further strengthens Adissia Developers' legacy as not just a real estate brand but a catalyst for change, setting new benchmarks for corporate responsibility and community engagement.

Empower. Educate. Elevate. The future is brighter when women rise!

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

