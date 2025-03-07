Green Delhi: A Vision Taking Shape at Amrut Biodiversity Park

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has officially opened the Amrut Biodiversity Park, stating his commitment to providing a greener, cleaner city for residents.

The park, once in a poor state, has been revitalized with significant cleaning and the addition of 20,000 plants. Plans for a café are also underway to enhance visitor experience.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, various projects aim to boost urban greenery and water conservation, with efforts extending to the cleaning of the Yamuna River being rigorously monitored under mission mode.

(With inputs from agencies.)