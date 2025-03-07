Green Delhi: A Vision Taking Shape at Amrut Biodiversity Park
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated Amrut Biodiversity Park, aiming to offer Delhi a greener, cleaner environment. The park, once neglected, has transformed with new plants, rainwater conservation areas, and plans for a café. Aligning with PM Modi's vision, efforts continue for enhancing urban greenery and cleaning the Yamuna.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has officially opened the Amrut Biodiversity Park, stating his commitment to providing a greener, cleaner city for residents.
The park, once in a poor state, has been revitalized with significant cleaning and the addition of 20,000 plants. Plans for a café are also underway to enhance visitor experience.
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, various projects aim to boost urban greenery and water conservation, with efforts extending to the cleaning of the Yamuna River being rigorously monitored under mission mode.
