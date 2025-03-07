Controversy Erupts Over Toxic Waste Incineration in Pithampur

The Pithampur Bachao Samiti, an organization opposing toxic waste incineration, has accused the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board of misleading the public on ongoing incineration trials in Pithampur. The group alleges that the board is not releasing the full report regarding the incineration of Union Carbide's waste at a private plant in the area.

In response, the Samiti plans to petition the Madhya Pradesh High Court to halt the eight-day trial, which incinerates waste from Union Carbide's defunct Bhopal factory. Despite assurances from the pollution board that emissions remain within limits, locals report health grievances like eye irritation and throat pain.

The incineration, part of a court-ordered plan, aims to safely dispose of 337 tonnes of toxic waste over three phases, monitored for compliance with safety norms. The second phase is ongoing, and all emissions from the first phase have reportedly adhered to standard limits, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)