Thane Municipal Corporation Unveils Ambitious Rs 5,645 Crore Budget

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has unveiled an ambitious Rs 5,645 crore budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, emphasizing urban development, citizen welfare, and financial stability. This budget, presented to Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, is a 12.9% increase over the previous year's Rs 5,000 crore budget.

Notably, the TMC has decided against implementing new taxes or tax hikes. Instead, the focus will be on enhancing revenue through improved tax compliance. Plans include incorporating unregistered or under-taxed properties into the tax system, aiming to collect substantial revenue from property taxes, development charges, and GST.

Key allocations include Rs 80 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme for urban renewal, Rs 132 crore for the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College infrastructure, and Rs 285 crore for public transport enhancements. This budget reflects a commitment to financial prudence, infrastructure improvements, and citizen welfare, with a goal to make Thane a self-sufficient city in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)