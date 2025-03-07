Left Menu

Rajasthan's New Cooperative Act: Curbing Housing Society Irregularities

The Rajasthan government plans to introduce special provisions in the Cooperative Act to address irregularities in housing societies. Urban Development Minister Kharra emphasized the need for regulations to prevent unauthorized developments and ensure necessary amenities in private sector colonies. New guidelines will uphold accountability and public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:15 IST
Rajasthan's New Cooperative Act: Curbing Housing Society Irregularities
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the persistent issues plaguing housing societies, the Rajasthan government is set to introduce robust provisions in its new Cooperative Act. This move, announced by Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra in the Assembly on Friday, aims to clamp down on irregularities around housing societies.

The minister's statement came as a response to supplementary questions in the Assembly's Question Hour. He assured that the forthcoming Act will include specific measures to curb private sector malpractices. The focus will be on preventing unauthorized constructions lacking basic facilities, often leaving residents at a disadvantage.

Notably, Kharra highlighted the need for mandatory development of essential facilities and outlined plans for stringent action against rule violations. Speaker Vasudev Devnani supported this initiative, emphasizing comprehensive guidelines to resolve illegal colonies statewide and foster public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025