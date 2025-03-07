Rajasthan's New Cooperative Act: Curbing Housing Society Irregularities
The Rajasthan government plans to introduce special provisions in the Cooperative Act to address irregularities in housing societies. Urban Development Minister Kharra emphasized the need for regulations to prevent unauthorized developments and ensure necessary amenities in private sector colonies. New guidelines will uphold accountability and public awareness.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to tackle the persistent issues plaguing housing societies, the Rajasthan government is set to introduce robust provisions in its new Cooperative Act. This move, announced by Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra in the Assembly on Friday, aims to clamp down on irregularities around housing societies.
The minister's statement came as a response to supplementary questions in the Assembly's Question Hour. He assured that the forthcoming Act will include specific measures to curb private sector malpractices. The focus will be on preventing unauthorized constructions lacking basic facilities, often leaving residents at a disadvantage.
Notably, Kharra highlighted the need for mandatory development of essential facilities and outlined plans for stringent action against rule violations. Speaker Vasudev Devnani supported this initiative, emphasizing comprehensive guidelines to resolve illegal colonies statewide and foster public awareness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Orders Shake Up Federal Funding and Regulations
Controversy Unfolds Over Draft UGC Regulations in Kerala
EU to Simplify Digital Regulations with Five New Packages
Kerala CM Leads Opposition to New UGC Regulations Threatening University Autonomy
Kerala Opposes UGC Draft Regulations: A Battle for Higher Education Autonomy