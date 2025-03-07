Rajasthan's New Cooperative Act: Curbing Housing Society Irregularities

In a bid to tackle the persistent issues plaguing housing societies, the Rajasthan government is set to introduce robust provisions in its new Cooperative Act. This move, announced by Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra in the Assembly on Friday, aims to clamp down on irregularities around housing societies.

The minister's statement came as a response to supplementary questions in the Assembly's Question Hour. He assured that the forthcoming Act will include specific measures to curb private sector malpractices. The focus will be on preventing unauthorized constructions lacking basic facilities, often leaving residents at a disadvantage.

Notably, Kharra highlighted the need for mandatory development of essential facilities and outlined plans for stringent action against rule violations. Speaker Vasudev Devnani supported this initiative, emphasizing comprehensive guidelines to resolve illegal colonies statewide and foster public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)