Torrential Rains Cause Chaos and Catastrophe in Bahia Blanca

The port city of Bahia Blanca in Argentina has been severely hit by torrential rains, resulting in six deaths and widespread flooding, according to local media and officials.

The intense weather forced emergency evacuations from homes and health centers. Social media captured dramatic scenes of mothers with newborns evacuating a flooded hospital. Meteorologists warned that conditions may worsen, with another storm front expected to hit by Friday night.

Casualty figures include one confirmed death at a highway intersection, with local reports suggesting five additional fatalities. Floodwaters swept away vehicles, toppled trees, and left hundreds without electricity. With over 200 millimeters of rain recorded, the national and provincial governments have initiated a rescue operation to assist affected residents, while the local airport is shut due to severe damage to roads and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)