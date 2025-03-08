Left Menu

Daring Rescue Mission in Telangana's Collapsed Tunnel

A critical rescue operation is ongoing in Telangana's partially collapsed SLBC project tunnel. Cadaver dogs have identified locations within the tunnel where eight trapped individuals might be found. Rescue teams are facing numerous challenges, including substantial slush and water seepage, as they strive to save the trapped engineers and laborers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:53 IST
Daring Rescue Mission in Telangana's Collapsed Tunnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rescue operation is in full swing inside the partially collapsed SLBC project tunnel in Telangana, where eight people have been trapped since February 22. Cadaver dogs deployed to the site have identified two potential locations of human presence.

The ongoing operation faces challenging conditions, including slush and water seepage, with rescue teams working tirelessly to remove the silt at identified spots. The operation is being supervised by State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The effort involves experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy, and other agencies, showcasing a collaborative mission to retrieve engineers and laborers trapped underground. The cadaver dogs, from Kerala police, are particularly skilled at detecting human scent from depths up to 15 feet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025