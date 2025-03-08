Daring Rescue Mission in Telangana's Collapsed Tunnel

A rescue operation is in full swing inside the partially collapsed SLBC project tunnel in Telangana, where eight people have been trapped since February 22. Cadaver dogs deployed to the site have identified two potential locations of human presence.

The ongoing operation faces challenging conditions, including slush and water seepage, with rescue teams working tirelessly to remove the silt at identified spots. The operation is being supervised by State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The effort involves experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy, and other agencies, showcasing a collaborative mission to retrieve engineers and laborers trapped underground. The cadaver dogs, from Kerala police, are particularly skilled at detecting human scent from depths up to 15 feet.

