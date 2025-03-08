Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Plan: New Townships to Curb Unplanned Urban Expansion

The Jammu and Kashmir government proposes establishing several townships to manage urban sprawl and fulfill housing demands. The initiative, announced by Health Minister Sakeena Itoo, involves identifying key sites across the region. Concerns were raised about using wetlands, prompting a call for environmental assessments.

  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has unveiled plans to establish nearly a dozen townships in an effort to curb unplanned urban expansion and meet housing demands, Health Minister Sakeena Itoo announced recently.

Speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Itoo responded to a question from People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Parra in the Assembly. She confirmed that the Srinagar Development Authority and Jammu Development Authority have pinpointed state land for these initiatives.

Despite the progressive move, concerns about the use of wetland areas for infrastructure post-Article 370 abrogation were raised. The PDP urged for environmental assessments to ensure sustainable development, reminding authorities of ongoing climate crises due to previous land mismanagement.

