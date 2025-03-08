Amaravati Construction Set to Start: Surplus Land and Strategic Funding Plans Unveiled

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana unveiled plans for the long-awaited construction of Amaravati, the state's greenfield capital city. Announcing an imminent start date of March 15, Narayana detailed ongoing efforts in the tendering process and stated that contractor selection is nearly complete. This follows the end of the model code of conduct tied to the recent MLC elections.

Minister Narayana assured that agreements, or Letters of Agreement (LOAs), will be dispatched soon, pending authorized approval. He reaffirmed that there will be no alterations to the original design of Amaravati, conceived between 2014 and 2019. The minister highlighted the extensive legal work undertaken in the past seven months to ensure a smooth launch without legal hurdles.

The project aims to leverage a 4,000-acre surplus land bank to fund construction, avoiding the use of taxpayer money. Narayana emphasized that the planned infrastructure will significantly boost real estate values. He clarified that the designated Rs 6,000 crore in the budget originates exclusively from strategic land sales, not from the state exchequer.

