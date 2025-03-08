Left Menu

Amaravati Construction Set to Start: Surplus Land and Strategic Funding Plans Unveiled

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana announced that Amaravati's construction is scheduled to begin by March 15. The tendering process and contractor selections are underway. Narayana emphasized the use of the land bank for funding without taxing citizens, and all legal measures to avoid disputes have been considered.

  Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana unveiled plans for the long-awaited construction of Amaravati, the state's greenfield capital city. Announcing an imminent start date of March 15, Narayana detailed ongoing efforts in the tendering process and stated that contractor selection is nearly complete. This follows the end of the model code of conduct tied to the recent MLC elections.

Minister Narayana assured that agreements, or Letters of Agreement (LOAs), will be dispatched soon, pending authorized approval. He reaffirmed that there will be no alterations to the original design of Amaravati, conceived between 2014 and 2019. The minister highlighted the extensive legal work undertaken in the past seven months to ensure a smooth launch without legal hurdles.

The project aims to leverage a 4,000-acre surplus land bank to fund construction, avoiding the use of taxpayer money. Narayana emphasized that the planned infrastructure will significantly boost real estate values. He clarified that the designated Rs 6,000 crore in the budget originates exclusively from strategic land sales, not from the state exchequer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

