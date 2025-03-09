Gas Leak Sparks Fire in Mumbai: Three Injured
A fire ignited by a gas leak in Mumbai's Andheri area injured three people early Sunday. Two vehicles were also damaged. The blaze was extinguished within an hour, though the exact cause remains unknown.
Three people sustained injuries when a leaking gas pipeline erupted in flames on a Mumbai road early Sunday, according to an official report.
The incident also caused damage to two vehicles. The fire started at around 12.35 am on a gas pipeline belonging to Mahanagar Gas Limited. The pipeline runs through a road near the Sher-E-Punjab society, close to a gurdwara in Andheri (East), authorities said.
Firefighters rushed to the scene, containing the 'level-one' blaze to the two moving vehicles, and extinguishing it by 1.34 am. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.
