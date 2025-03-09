Gas Leak Sparks Fire in Mumbai: Three Injured

Three people sustained injuries when a leaking gas pipeline erupted in flames on a Mumbai road early Sunday, according to an official report.

The incident also caused damage to two vehicles. The fire started at around 12.35 am on a gas pipeline belonging to Mahanagar Gas Limited. The pipeline runs through a road near the Sher-E-Punjab society, close to a gurdwara in Andheri (East), authorities said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene, containing the 'level-one' blaze to the two moving vehicles, and extinguishing it by 1.34 am. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

