Dholera: India’s Semiconductor Hub and Investment Magnet

Global investors, mainly from the US, Singapore, and the UK, are showing interest in Gujarat's Dholera Special Investment Region as it emerges as a semiconductor hub. Recent visits and investment proposals highlight Dholera's development, with plans for new semiconductor facilities and major infrastructure projects in progress.

Guatemala's Dholera Special Investment Region is rapidly gaining attention as a focal point for semiconductor investments, attracting interest from global investors, particularly from the US, Singapore, and the UK. This development aligns with Dholera's vision of becoming India's semiconductor hub, aided by the establishment of four out of India’s five planned semiconductor plants.

The region recently witnessed significant corporate commitments, including NextGen's agreement with the Gujarat government to establish a Rs 10,000-crore compound semiconductor fab and optoelectronics facility. Additionally, Tata Electronics has teamed up with Taiwanese firms PSMC and Himax Technologies to set up a new semiconductor chip manufacturing plant in Dholera, investing Rs 91,000 crore.

The government has taken proactive steps, allocating Rs 200 crore for a residential township, complete with vital amenities. Further enhancing Dholera’s prospects are upcoming infrastructure projects like the international cargo airport and the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, expected to be operational by 2025, propelling regional development under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

