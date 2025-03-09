Water Quality at Maha Kumbh: Fit or Foul?

The water quality during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was declared fit for bathing, according to a recent report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted to the National Green Tribunal. Despite variability in data, a statistical analysis confirmed that the water quality met permissible limits.

The inconsistency in results was attributed to the variability in sampling locations and times, as noted by the expert committee. Various factors such as river flow and human activities contributed to differing values of key indicators like pH, dissolved oxygen, biochemical oxygen demand, and fecal coliform.

The report highlighted an increase in faecal coliform levels due to mass bathing during the event but maintained that overall parameters met required standards. Advocacy groups continue to monitor the situation, with the next tribunal hearing scheduled for April 7.

