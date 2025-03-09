Left Menu

Water Quality at Maha Kumbh: Fit or Foul?

A CPCB report indicates bathing water quality at the Maha Kumbh was suitable, despite faecal coliform concerns. Statistical analysis was conducted due to inconsistent sample data. The median parameters were within permissible limits, although human activities caused variability. The matter is set for a hearing in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The water quality during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was declared fit for bathing, according to a recent report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted to the National Green Tribunal. Despite variability in data, a statistical analysis confirmed that the water quality met permissible limits.

The inconsistency in results was attributed to the variability in sampling locations and times, as noted by the expert committee. Various factors such as river flow and human activities contributed to differing values of key indicators like pH, dissolved oxygen, biochemical oxygen demand, and fecal coliform.

The report highlighted an increase in faecal coliform levels due to mass bathing during the event but maintained that overall parameters met required standards. Advocacy groups continue to monitor the situation, with the next tribunal hearing scheduled for April 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

