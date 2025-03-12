Empowering Local Youth: The Industrial Surge in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, reinforced the government's commitment to prioritizing employment for local youth in upcoming industrial projects. Speaking at the Assembly, he addressed concerns over land allocations and jobs for residents in the region.

Choudhary praised the efforts of previous National Conference governments for establishing industrial estates and assured continuous support from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah towards sustained industrial progress. He elaborated on the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy 2021-30, which promises extensive subsidies and incentives to boost local industry.

Key reforms focus on easing business operations and investment promotion, emphasizing female entrepreneurship and grievance redressal. The aim is to foster an investor-friendly environment that safeguards local interests while inviting national participation in developmental endeavors across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)