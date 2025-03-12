Left Menu

Cargo Ship Collision Sparks Environmental Concerns in North Sea

A Russian captain's cargo ship collided with a US tanker in the North Sea, raising environmental alarms. Amid safety check failures, UK authorities are probing manslaughter negligence. The mishap unleashed jet fuel into the sea, threatening marine life and igniting a blaze on both vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Russian captain remains in UK police custody following a collision between a cargo ship and a US military tanker in the North Sea, which has sparked environmental concerns. The captain, currently held on suspicion of manslaughter due to gross negligence, has not yet been charged.

The collision occurred when the cargo ship, Solong, failed to meet several safety standards last year. This incident resulted in a sailor missing and presumed dead, while other crew members were safely evacuated. The collision has released jet fuel into the sea, posing risks to marine life and local wildlife.

Both vessels caught fire after the crash, which involved the 183-metre tanker, Stena Immaculate. Authorities continue their investigation as environmentalists warn of potential harm to sea and bird life, including whales, dolphins, and coastal birds like puffins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

