Delhi High Court Pushes for Resolution on Sainik Farm Regularisation

The Delhi High Court has expressed its determination to see the regularisation issue of Sainik Farm in south Delhi resolved promptly. On Wednesday, the Court advised both the Centre and Delhi government to come together and address the matter definitively.

Despite the Court's previous direction for a decision on regularisation, the issue continues to linger without a clear outcome. The Court witnessed arguments from both sides, highlighting the complexity surrounding the affluent colony's legal standing.

The bench emphasized its role in facilitating a solution, underscoring the necessity of a policy decision while also considering potential amendments and development charges. The case remains unresolved as the authorities deliberate on the way forward.

