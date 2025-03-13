Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Texas Tech University: Campus Evacuated and Classes Canceled

An explosion at a maintenance hole on Texas Tech University’s campus caused fires and power outages, leading to evacuations and class cancellations. The incident occurred at the Engineering Key section, prompting firefighters to respond to a potential gas leak. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains unknown.

An explosion rocked the Texas Tech University campus in Lubbock, setting off fires and power outages that forced officials to evacuate several buildings and cancel classes for the remainder of the week. University police confirmed the incident occurred Wednesday night at the campus's Engineering Key section.

Caitlynn Jeffries, a spokesperson for the university police department, stated that power was shut down across the entire campus to facilitate repairs. She advised all public and unauthorized personnel to steer clear of the area while work was underway. Jeffries reassured students, stating, "You can go ahead and go home for spring break. We are closing school down for the next couple days."

The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the campus at approximately 7 p.m., initially investigating a potential gas leak. Upon arrival, they discovered multiple manhole covers with active fire and smoke. Authorities reported no injuries, but the cause of the explosion remains uncertain. The university's alert previously described the incident as happening at a substation, with social media and local TV showing multiple fire department units on the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

