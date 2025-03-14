Left Menu

Unsung Heroes: Insect Pollinators Vital for Ecosystems

The article highlights the role of various insects like flies, beetles, and wasps in pollination, which is crucial for the reproduction of flowering plants. Bees are well-known pollinators, but other insects also play significant roles in maintaining biodiversity and supporting ecological balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 14-03-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 08:57 IST
Sydney, Mar 14 (The Conversation) – About 90% of flowering plants depend on animal pollinators for reproduction, underscoring the importance of pollination in nature. While bees are commonly recognized as pollinators, many other insects like beetles, flies, and moths, also play vital roles in this process.

Flies, for instance, with their diverse feeding habits, significantly contribute to pollination. Various species like blow flies, bee flies, and hover flies visit flowers to feed on nectar and pollen, aiding in the reproduction of native plants and pest control.

Flowers buzzing with beetle activity, particularly from flower chafers and nectar scarabs, also benefit from their role in pollination. Additionally, even wasps, although primarily predators, contribute to pollination during their nectar visits. These insect pollinators are crucial for maintaining ecosystem health and biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

