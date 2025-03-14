Unsung Heroes: Insect Pollinators Vital for Ecosystems

Sydney, Mar 14 (The Conversation) – About 90% of flowering plants depend on animal pollinators for reproduction, underscoring the importance of pollination in nature. While bees are commonly recognized as pollinators, many other insects like beetles, flies, and moths, also play vital roles in this process.

Flies, for instance, with their diverse feeding habits, significantly contribute to pollination. Various species like blow flies, bee flies, and hover flies visit flowers to feed on nectar and pollen, aiding in the reproduction of native plants and pest control.

Flowers buzzing with beetle activity, particularly from flower chafers and nectar scarabs, also benefit from their role in pollination. Additionally, even wasps, although primarily predators, contribute to pollination during their nectar visits. These insect pollinators are crucial for maintaining ecosystem health and biodiversity.

