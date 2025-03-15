Storm Chaos: Tornado Threats, Wildfires, and Blizzard Warnings Rip Through Central US
A massive storm system wreaked havoc across the central United States, generating wildfires in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. With tornado threats extending through the Mississippi Valley, heavy winds and blizzard warnings were issued in multiple states, creating hazardous conditions and prompting evacuation warnings.
A formidable storm system traversed the central United States, causing extensive disruptions. The system overturned semitrucks, fanned wildfires in multiple states, and led to evacuation warnings. The National Weather Service issued alerts for tornado threats in the Mississippi Valley extending into the night and the Deep South by Saturday.
Predictions of extreme weather conditions affected over 100 million people, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 80 mph from the Canadian border down to Texas. In Oklahoma, dry grasses fueled a wildfire, prompting emergency evacuations. Winds caused several tractor-trailers to overturn, adding to the chaos on the roads.
The weekend forecast included a high risk of tornadoes, damaging winds, and potential flash flooding along parts of the East Coast. With blizzard warnings issued in northern states and substantial impacts anticipated across a large swath of the country, officials and residents alike braced for severe weather challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
