Tripura's Call for Elephant Safety: Underpasses in Mungiakami Corridor

The Tripura government has implored the NHIDCL to enhance safety measures for elephants by constructing underpasses in the Mungiakami elephant corridor in Khowai district. This call to action, highlighted by a senior official, aims to secure free movement for the region's elephant population.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited is actively upgrading the highway's Chakmaghat-Teliamura section. During this development, Tripura's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, RK Samal, emphasized the critical need for these underpasses following recent elephant tragedies in the area.

Highlighting the casualty of a full-grown male elephant due to a train accident, Samal raised concerns over the impact on the elephant group's dynamics. Efforts to improve railway safety for elephants, including proposals for underpasses, overbridges, and fencing, have yet to receive an affirmative response from the Northeast Frontier Railway.

