Tripura's Call for Elephant Safety: Underpasses in Mungiakami Corridor

The Tripura government is urging the NHIDCL to construct underpasses in the Mungiakami elephant corridor to ensure the safe movement of elephants. This comes after a tragic accident involving a full-grown male elephant. Efforts are also being made to slow down trains and build rail infrastructure for protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government has implored the NHIDCL to enhance safety measures for elephants by constructing underpasses in the Mungiakami elephant corridor in Khowai district. This call to action, highlighted by a senior official, aims to secure free movement for the region's elephant population.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited is actively upgrading the highway's Chakmaghat-Teliamura section. During this development, Tripura's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, RK Samal, emphasized the critical need for these underpasses following recent elephant tragedies in the area.

Highlighting the casualty of a full-grown male elephant due to a train accident, Samal raised concerns over the impact on the elephant group's dynamics. Efforts to improve railway safety for elephants, including proposals for underpasses, overbridges, and fencing, have yet to receive an affirmative response from the Northeast Frontier Railway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

