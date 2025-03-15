Sweltering Heatwave Sweeps Across West Bengal
West Bengal's western districts are experiencing heatwave conditions until March 18, with temperatures significantly above normal, states the IMD. Relief is anticipated after March 20, with possible rain. Districts like Paschim Medinipur and Bankura are the most affected. Kolkata's temperatures hit unprecedented highs, intensifying the hot conditions.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a prolonged heatwave across the western districts of West Bengal, where both day and night temperatures are soaring beyond the norm. This intense weather is expected to persist until March 18, affecting areas such as Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram.
Offering a glimmer of relief, the IMD mentioned that from March 20, some cooling might occur, with chances of rain or thundershowers across the Gangetic region, potentially alleviating the current harsh conditions.
Kolkata has been reeling under the extreme heat, recording a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than usual. On Friday, the maximum temperature climbed to 34.1 degrees Celsius, further intensifying the heat across the region.
