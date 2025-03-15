Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: Fighter Jet Crash in Hainan

A navy fighter jet crashed during training near Jialai town, Hainan. The pilot safely ejected with no ground damage, while the PLA investigates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:41 IST
Dramatic Escape: Fighter Jet Crash in Hainan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A navy fighter jet dramatically crashed during a routine training exercise on Saturday afternoon, as per official statements. Remarkably, the pilot emerged unscathed after successfully ejecting from the aircraft, ensuring no injuries were sustained on the ground.

The incident occurred when the jet, part of the Southern Theatre Command, went down in an open area near Jialai town on Hainan island. The South China Morning Post has confirmed these startling details through local sources.

In response to the crash, the People's Liberation Army promptly began organizing a coordinated response to manage the situation. Officials have announced an investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025