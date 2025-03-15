Dramatic Escape: Fighter Jet Crash in Hainan

A navy fighter jet dramatically crashed during a routine training exercise on Saturday afternoon, as per official statements. Remarkably, the pilot emerged unscathed after successfully ejecting from the aircraft, ensuring no injuries were sustained on the ground.

The incident occurred when the jet, part of the Southern Theatre Command, went down in an open area near Jialai town on Hainan island. The South China Morning Post has confirmed these startling details through local sources.

In response to the crash, the People's Liberation Army promptly began organizing a coordinated response to manage the situation. Officials have announced an investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)