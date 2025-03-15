New Homes for Borivali Slum Dwellers: Piyush Goyal's Initiative
Union Minister Piyush Goyal distributed keys to 91 slum dwellers relocated due to a road project in Borivali West, Mumbai. The Commerce Minister emphasized integrity in the slum rehabilitation process, ensuring eligible residents stay local. Civic authorities were urged to prevent illegal occupation of public spaces.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal made a significant move on Friday by handing over keys to new homes for 91 slum dwellers displaced by a road project in Borivali West, North Mumbai.
Addressing the gathering, the Commerce and Industry Minister emphasized the necessity for ensuring that eligible slum dwellers receive homes in their current vicinity. He urged officials to act with integrity and speed up the rehabilitation process, stressing that no outsider should illicitly occupy the area, and no local resident should face unjust displacement.
Piyush Goyal further called on civic authorities to prevent the illegal occupation of public places and green spaces. He reminded them that they would be held accountable for any misconduct. Out of 224 eligible residents, 133 have already been allotted new homes, showcasing progress in the project.
