Midwest Tornadoes: Tragedy Strikes as Storms Wreak Havoc

At least 14 people lost their lives as destructive tornadoes ravaged parts of the U.S. Midwest and Southeast, particularly affecting Arkansas and Missouri.

Authorities confirmed reports of 26 tornadoes, as a severe low-pressure system swept across the region late Friday into Saturday. Significant risks remain in Alabama and Mississippi, forecasters warned.

Damage assessments continued, with extensive property destruction reported in Missouri's Butler County, where over 500 homes were devastated. Emergency services remain on high alert as storms progress eastward towards Florida and Atlanta.

