The House of Abhinandan Lodha Expands: Tapping into the Rising Housing Plot Demand

Real estate firm, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, eyes expansion into 13 new cities to meet the increasing demand for housing plots. This strategy is part of its vision to establish a footprint in 30 towns by the end of the next fiscal year.

Founder Abhinandan Lodha revealed plans in an interview with PTI, targeting plot sales worth Rs 2,200 crore for the current fiscal and aiming to achieve an annual sales figure of Rs 10,000 crore by 2029-30. The company has begun project development and sales in 10 out of 17 acquired locations.

The firm specializes in selling plots online, which it says has helped scale its business effectively. As part of Lodha Ventures, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, established in 2021, has ambitious plans bolstered by previous celebrity endorsements and significant investments.

