Left Menu

The House of Abhinandan Lodha Expands: Tapping into the Rising Housing Plot Demand

The House of Abhinandan Lodha is set to expand its real estate development into 13 new cities by March 2026, aiming for annual sales of Rs 10,000 crore by 2029-30. The company has already acquired land in 17 locations and focuses on selling plots through an online platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:12 IST
The House of Abhinandan Lodha Expands: Tapping into the Rising Housing Plot Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate firm, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, eyes expansion into 13 new cities to meet the increasing demand for housing plots. This strategy is part of its vision to establish a footprint in 30 towns by the end of the next fiscal year.

Founder Abhinandan Lodha revealed plans in an interview with PTI, targeting plot sales worth Rs 2,200 crore for the current fiscal and aiming to achieve an annual sales figure of Rs 10,000 crore by 2029-30. The company has begun project development and sales in 10 out of 17 acquired locations.

The firm specializes in selling plots online, which it says has helped scale its business effectively. As part of Lodha Ventures, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, established in 2021, has ambitious plans bolstered by previous celebrity endorsements and significant investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025