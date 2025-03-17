Blaze at Latur Hotel Causes Significant Damage
A fire broke out at a hotel in Latur near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk due to a short circuit. Thankfully, there were no injuries, though the damage is estimated at Rs 60 lakh. Four fire-tending vehicles were used to extinguish the blaze, officials reported.
A fire erupted at a hotel in Latur near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk early Monday morning, according to local officials. The blaze started at 9:20am but caused no injuries, confirmed the police.
Fire services swiftly responded, deploying four vehicles to the site. Personnel succeeded in dousing the flames a short while later, preventing any loss of life. However, the hotel suffered substantial damage.
Initial investigations indicate that a short circuit triggered the fire. Inspector Dilip Sagar from Shivajinagar police station stated that a panchnama to assess the losses, calculated by the owners' kin to be around Rs 60 lakh, is currently underway.
