Cracking Down on Illegal Constructions in Kolkata: A Sweeping Transformation
West Bengal's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim revealed that following a tragic building collapse in Kolkata's Garden Reach, 500 illegal constructions have been demolished, and 1,000 more issued notices. Steps are being taken to prevent further unauthorized buildings, ensuring safety and compliance across the city.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move towards urban safety, West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim announced the demolition of 500 illegal buildings in Kolkata following last year's tragic collapse in the Garden Reach area.
Addressing the state assembly, Hakim emphasized that notices have been dispatched to 1,000 unauthorized constructions, signaling a stringent policy against illegal developments.
The minister urged other civic bodies to enforce similar measures, maintaining that these actions have effectively halted unauthorized construction activities in Kolkata. The collapse, which claimed 12 lives, serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by such developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Demolition of Historic Ahmadi Worship Place Sparks Outcry in Pakistan
Supreme Court Suggests High Court for Demolition Grievance Resolution
Court Upholds Demolition of Illegal Settlement in Okhla, Citing Environmental Concerns
SC takes exception to UP govt's 'high-handed' case of demolition in Prayagraj
Sanjauli Mosque Committee resumes demolition of unauthorized floors in Mosque, seeks more time