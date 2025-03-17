Left Menu

Cracking Down on Illegal Constructions in Kolkata: A Sweeping Transformation

West Bengal's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim revealed that following a tragic building collapse in Kolkata's Garden Reach, 500 illegal constructions have been demolished, and 1,000 more issued notices. Steps are being taken to prevent further unauthorized buildings, ensuring safety and compliance across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards urban safety, West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim announced the demolition of 500 illegal buildings in Kolkata following last year's tragic collapse in the Garden Reach area.

Addressing the state assembly, Hakim emphasized that notices have been dispatched to 1,000 unauthorized constructions, signaling a stringent policy against illegal developments.

The minister urged other civic bodies to enforce similar measures, maintaining that these actions have effectively halted unauthorized construction activities in Kolkata. The collapse, which claimed 12 lives, serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by such developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

