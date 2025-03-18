'Butch and Suni's Grand Return: A NASA Homecoming from Space
Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, seasoned NASA astronauts, are set to return to Earth after a nine-month stint on the International Space Station. As a new crew took their place, these astronauts will begin a 17-hour journey home. Meanwhile, Science Group urges leadership changes at consulting firm Ricardo.
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are preparing for their return journey to Earth after spending nine months on the International Space Station. Their much-anticipated homecoming is set to begin early Tuesday, following the arrival of a replacement crew on Saturday night.
Adding to the developments, the Science Group has renewed its call for changes in the board of Ricardo, a UK-based consulting firm. Despite holding a significant stake, their push for leadership overhaul was initially rejected, which the firm expressed as a letdown in board engagement.
Space missions remain a focal point as the Crew-10 astronauts successfully docked with the ISS via a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Their arrival from NASA's Kennedy Space Center ensures that Wilmore and Williams can commence their 17-hour journey back to Earth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
