'Butch and Suni's Grand Return: A NASA Homecoming from Space

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, seasoned NASA astronauts, are set to return to Earth after a nine-month stint on the International Space Station. As a new crew took their place, these astronauts will begin a 17-hour journey home. Meanwhile, Science Group urges leadership changes at consulting firm Ricardo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:28 IST
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are preparing for their return journey to Earth after spending nine months on the International Space Station. Their much-anticipated homecoming is set to begin early Tuesday, following the arrival of a replacement crew on Saturday night.

Adding to the developments, the Science Group has renewed its call for changes in the board of Ricardo, a UK-based consulting firm. Despite holding a significant stake, their push for leadership overhaul was initially rejected, which the firm expressed as a letdown in board engagement.

Space missions remain a focal point as the Crew-10 astronauts successfully docked with the ISS via a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Their arrival from NASA's Kennedy Space Center ensures that Wilmore and Williams can commence their 17-hour journey back to Earth.

