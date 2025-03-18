Left Menu

Trading Blue Gold: Unlocking the Future of Water Credits in India

Bisleri International and Observer Research Foundation launched a book on 'Water Credits Valuation' at the Raisina Dialogue 2025. The book, 'Trading Blue Gold', aims to expand the water credit framework beyond the beverage sector, promoting sustainable water management and supporting environmental conservation efforts in India.

In a landmark event at Raisina Dialogue 2025, Bisleri International and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) collaboratively launched a visionary book entitled 'Trading Blue Gold: A Blueprint for Water Credit Valuation in India.' This comprehensive work aims to expand the framework of water credits beyond the beverage industry, exploring its potential in sustainable water management practices.

Water credits represent a market-based mechanism designed to incentivize sustainable water management. They can be generated through a range of activities, including water conservation and wastewater treatment. Companies can purchase these credits to offset water consumption and advocate for responsible stewardship, similar to carbon credits.

Bisleri International, renowned for its commitment to water positivity, unveiled this initiative as part of its environmental conservation efforts. The book is poised to empower industries and foster a sustainable future by encouraging responsible water footprint management amid India's water resource challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

