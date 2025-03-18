Spain's Relentless Rainstorm: A Nation Braces for More
Spain faces a third week of heavy rains, causing evacuations and missing persons in Andalusia. Officials urge caution after recent disasters, while unusual storms end a drought. Emergency services actively rescue individuals trapped by floods as reservoir levels rise dramatically, surpassing previous averages.
Spain is grappling with a devastating series of heavy rains for the third consecutive week. The worst-hit area is the southern region of Andalusia, where two individuals have gone missing, and hundreds have been evacuated as overflowing rivers threaten communities.
The regional leader, Juan Manuel Moreno, emphasized the need for extreme caution, particularly after the recent natural disaster in Valencia. Authorities suspect that a couple went missing trying to cross a ravine, with their car found overturned later. In Malaga province, 368 families were precautiously evacuated, and in Cartama, 20 residents and their pets were rescued from floodwaters.
In Murcia's Aguilas, emergency teams freed nine individuals trapped in vehicles, while the unusually persistent storms have ended a prolonged drought, significantly raising reservoir levels. The relentless rainfall has astonished even long-term residents, causing unprecedented conditions across the region.
