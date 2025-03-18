Bhubaneswar Metro: Expanding Horizons for a Viable Future

The Odisha government is set to extend the metro train service route in Bhubaneswar to enhance the project's viability, according to Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.

The initial plan, initiated by the previous BJD government, involves a 26-km stretch from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Trisulia in Cuttack, with a substantial investment of Rs 6,225 crore.

An expert committee will study and recommend a suitable route. A revised detailed project report will be prepared, expanding the project to Cuttack city and constructing an elevated corridor on the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan Road. The state aims to complete the project by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)