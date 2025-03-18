Bhubaneswar Metro: Expanding Horizons for a Viable Future
The proposed metro train service in Bhubaneswar will be extended to improve project viability. Odisha's Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra discussed plans to revise routes and prepare a detailed project report. The project, costing Rs 6,225 crore, began in 2023 and is set for completion in 2027.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government is set to extend the metro train service route in Bhubaneswar to enhance the project's viability, according to Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.
The initial plan, initiated by the previous BJD government, involves a 26-km stretch from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Trisulia in Cuttack, with a substantial investment of Rs 6,225 crore.
An expert committee will study and recommend a suitable route. A revised detailed project report will be prepared, expanding the project to Cuttack city and constructing an elevated corridor on the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan Road. The state aims to complete the project by 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
