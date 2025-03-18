Blaze in Ayodhya's Multi-Storeyed Building Sparks Investigation
A significant fire engulfed a multi-storeyed building in Ayodhya, prompting a probe into the incident. No casualties were reported, and the Ayodhya Development Authority is investigating potential negligence by the building's management. The fire was contained by multiple fire brigade teams after breaking down locked doors.
A large fire erupted on Tuesday in a multi-storeyed building on Rampath, which was constructed by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), according to officials.
The blaze broke out in the Triveni Sadan, a five-storey structure housing a shopping mall, hotel, and parking area, managed by a private firm. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.
The ADA has commenced an investigation to determine if negligence by the management contributed to the fire. Three fire brigade teams were deployed to control the blaze by forcibly entering the premises, which had locked doors, authorities stated. Action will be taken based on the investigation's findings.
