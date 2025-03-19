Tragedy Strikes: Fire in Company Vehicle Claims Four Lives Near Pune

In a tragic incident near Pune, a fire engulfed a company minibus on Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of four employees and leaving five others injured. The minibus, operated by Vyoma Graphics, was transporting 12 employees when the blaze erupted.

According to Pune police, the fire started near the driver's seat and quickly spread, prompting the driver to slow down. Four employees managed to escape, but others, trapped by a malfunctioning emergency exit, could not, leading to a devastating loss.

Hinjewadi Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad confirmed that the victims' bodies were removed from the scene, and the injured were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)